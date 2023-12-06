Swansea City eye Postecoglou’s Spurs no.2 and Manchester United coach as possible Duff replacements

Swansea City are on the hunt for a new boss after taking the decision to part ways with Michael Duff at the start of this week. It came amid growing pressure on his position after a five-game winless run, leaving the Swans in 18th.

Aside from a run of four consecutive Championship wins in late September and early October, Duff endured a tough time in South Wales. As a result, the club hierarchy felt they were left with little choice but to make a change.

Now, fresh insight has emerged on the hunt for the new boss as they look to bring in a replacement who will play with a clear identity that the supporters can get behind again.

As reported by Gareth Vincent of BBC Sport Wales, Swansea City have drawn up a list of candidates including Spurs’ Chris Davies and Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay. Davies, who was a target in the summer, is an assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, while 31-year-old Ramsay previously managed the Swans’ U18s and has been a coach with United since July 2021.

It is added that the club are also looking at managers working overseas.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

The hunt for Duff’s replacement

Whoever comes in at Swansea City will be tasked with forming an ethos and playing philosophy that the fans can get behind again. Russell Martin’s way of playing was clear, and it was one that the supporters enjoyed for the most part.

That wasn’t the case under Duff unfortunately, who had previously performed well in roles with Cheltenham Town and Barnsley.

A move for Davies or Ramsay would signify another club moving towards young coaches of little senior experience in management roles but with a strong reputation in coaching spheres. Both have previously worked with Swansea City and have worked in high-profile coaching positions but neither have been the no.1 before.

Time will tell if anything comes of the interest in either but Davies and Ramsay are two intriguing candidates nonetheless.