Striker signing: 3 actions West Brom must take in the January transfer window

West Brom have exceeded expectations this season, with Carlos Corberan and co earning high praise across the board for their efforts.

West Brom have had ownership problems for some time now but they’ve fought against the odds and maintained a high level on the pitch. The Baggies sit 5th place in the Championship table and will be hoping to stay firmly in the play-off conversation in 2024.

As the New Year nears, the transfer window moves closer too. Said ownership problems and takeover uncertainty makes it a tough window to predict.

Here though, we take a look at three actions West Brom must take in the January transfer window…

Loan decisions

While perhaps not the most pressing matter at The Hawthorns, decisions will need to be made regarding loans, both on those currently away from the club and those still onboard who could benefit from game time elsewhere.

Mo Faal’s situation is one many will have an interest in amid his impressive form to Doncaster Rovers. Players like Caleb Taylor, Ted Cann and more could benefit from gaining more senior action, but they have been needed by West Brom so exits could depend on possible signings.

Keeping key players

West Brom offloaded some influential players in the summer to balance the books and lower the wage bill. It could be that more sales are needed this winter, but they have to do all they can to maintain the services of their most influential players.

John Swift remains a key player while Brandon Thomas-Asante had summer bids. Top prospect Tom Fellows has also been mentioned in transfer speculation.

Striker depth

Last but not least regards the potential shopping list. The feeling is that the money available will depend heavily on whether or not a takeover can go through.

Added striker depth is a necessity though. Daryl Dike and Josh Maja’s injuries have left Thomas-Asante as the sole striker option for much of this season, while others have filled in when required. A lethal poacher could boost their promotion hopes but at the least, added depth could go a long way.