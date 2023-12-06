Stockport County let summer signing head out the exit door

Stockport County have let Nic Bollado leave for Morpeth Town on a permanent deal, as announced by the non-league side.

Stockport County have given the attacker the green light to head out the exit door for a fresh start in the Northern Premier League.

Bollado, 19, was snapped up by Stockport back in August following his exit from Carlisle United.

However, he has now left the League Two table toppers and has told Morpeth’s website: “I wasn’t enjoying my football where I was. I had spoken to the gaffer (Craig Lynch) about coming to training during pre-season so when the opportunity came about again I was more than happy to come on a permanent basis.”

Stockport County exit

Bollado was added to Stockport’s Emerging Talents programme back in August. He made the switch to the North West outfit alongside the likes of Taylor McMahon, Sam Bird, Ackeme Francis-Burrell and Josh Popoola.

The teenager was then loaned out by the Hatters to FC United of Manchester earlier this season to get some experience under his belt in non-league.

North Shields-born Bollado rose up through the academy ranks at Carlisle and was a regular for the Cumbrians at various youth levels.

He was handed his first-team debut by Paul Simpson last term in an EFL Trophy clash against Fleetwood Town at Brunton Park and went on to make three more senior appearances before leaving at the end of the last campaign.

Carlisle beat Stockport in the play-off final at Wembley last term on penalties and Dave Challinor’s side ended up signing Bollado afterwards. However, his time with the club hasn’t worked out and he has now joined Morpeth as he looks to get some regular game time.