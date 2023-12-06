Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Arsenal and Manchester United figure in key role

Sheffield Wednesday have named Kevin Beadell as their new head of recruitment, as announced on their official club website.

Sheffield Wednesday have seen some significant changes off the pitch in recent months. The backroom team has been revamped since Danny Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz as manager and hopefully, the fresh faces will help get the club moving in the right direction again.

The Owls have lost some key figures in the backroom team and hierarchy too. David Downes departed in the summer to become Blackpool’s sporting director while it was also said last month that Dean Hughes – Wednesday’s head of technical and recruitment analysis – is also poised to join the Seasiders.

It has left some uncertainty over the recruitment team, but a key appointment has now been made to help the Owls focus on additions.

As announced on the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday have brought in Kevin Beadell as their head of recruitment. He comes in after leaving Cardiff City in the summer and boasts experience of recruitment roles at some of the country’s top clubs.

Beadell worked as an Arsenal academt scout before holding a scouting role at Manchester United for nine years. He then returned to Arsenal, where he held scouting and recruitment positions in the first-team and academy setup before leaving in November 2019.

Another important appointment

Hopefully, Beadell’s appointment will only help align the management and boardroom further at Sheffield Wednesday. January’s additions will be key to the Owls’ bid to survive so hopefully, Beadell and manager Rohl can get to work quickly on identifying players who can help turn their fortunes around.

His vast experience of scouting will help talent identification and his long spells in youth football could help the Owls bring in some eye-catching talents over January and, hopefully, in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action against Stoke City this weekend as they look to build on impressive results against Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.