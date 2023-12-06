Poole replacement: 3 actions Portsmouth must take in the January transfer window

Portsmouth are firmly in the fight for automatic promotion with just one league defeat to their name. They returned to the top of the League One table over the weekend thanks to a win over Northampton Town while their close rivals faced FA Cup action.

Pompey’s significant rebuild in the summer means recruitment is unlikely to be extensive this winter, but there are decisions that need to be made nonetheless.

With that said, here are three actions Portsmouth must consider taking in January…

Regan Poole replacement

The loss of Regan Poole to a season-long injury has been a hammer blow for Portsmouth. They’ve had Sean Raggett come into the team in his place, acting as a more than solid backup for their star defender.

However, depth at the back has been lost, so a replacement should be on the shopping list. A loan signing until the end of the season could be ideal, allowing Poole to slot back into the team upon his return.

Winger decision

Josh Martin was signed somewhat out of the blue by Portsmouth. He had been training with John Mousinho’s side for some time but Pompey, while admiring his talents, didn’t feel a winger addition would be needed.

He was added and has played three times since, though his deal expires in the middle of January. Portsmouth will need to decide over a possible extension, or if they opt against keeping him onboard, they’ll need to weigh up the signing of another option on the wings.

Loan moves

Last but not least is a dilemma facing just about every club in the EFL: decisions over loan players.

Portsmouth have some players in their ranks who could benefit from getting minutes elsewhere, while some will return in January. Goalkeepers Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward will be back, as will left-back Harvey Laidlaw.

If they’re not going to find action for Mousinho, they should be sent out on new spells away from the League One side.