Middlesbrough want unlikely early deal for ‘first class’ Leeds United man as PL interest emerges

Middlesbrough ‘would love’ to strike a permanent deal for Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood but it looks unlikely, The Northern Echo has reported.

Middlesbrough recruited Greenwood on loan in the summer, bringing him in from Championship rivals Leeds United. The deal includes the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season too.

Some strong performances have increased the clamour from Boro fans to trigger that option as well. However, recent reports from TEAMtalk have said his displays have alerted other sides too, with West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Leicester City linked.

Now, a fresh insight on Middlesbrough’s position has emerged from The Northern Echo.

The state that Boro ‘would love’ to work out a permanent deal for Greenwood ahead of this January. The terms of the agreement with Leeds United could allow that too, but the attacking midfielder would need to agree as well and at this stage, it is said to look ‘unlikely’.

On the move in 2024?

Time will tell just what comes of Greenwood’s situation but this current form has certainly brought questions over his future to the fore. It remains to be seen if he’s got a place in Daniel Farke’s Leeds United squad but if not, he could have plenty of options elsewhere.

Middlesbrough will likely be one of them too, even if their chances of striking a deal are unlikely. Michael Carrick is a big admirer of his abilities, telling The Northern Echo this regarding his recent impact:

“He’s played a bit of football, but is still in the early days of his career, so to come in and develop so quickly, and we can all see what he offers to the team, along with his attitude and how he helps the team, he’s been absolutely first class.”

Playing as a left-winger or attacking midfielder, Greenwood has managed four goals and two assists in his last eight Championship games for Middlesbrough. Back with parent club Leeds United, he’s got a goal and five assists to his name in 35 first-team appearances.