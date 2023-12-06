Manager who left Leicester City in June interviewed for MLS job along with Frank Lampard

Leicester City cut ties with the 52-year-old at the end of last season following their relegation to the Championship.

Smith, who is from the Midlands, has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

The Athletic claim he has spoken to MLS outfit Charlotte as they hunt for a new manager. Ex-Derby County man Frank Lampard is also in the frame for their vacant position.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

MLS chance for ex-Leicester City boss?

Smith could see a potential switch to America as a chance to test himself in a new league and country. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Patrick Viera and Thierry Henry have managed in the MLS over recent times.

Leicester turned to him near the end of the last campaign as they look to stay up in the Premier League. However, he wasn’t able to keep the Foxes up in the end and subsequently left the King Power Stadium and was replaced by Enzo Maresca.

Smith spent his playing days as a defender and made 677 appearances before hanging up his boots. He was handed his first managerial role by Walsall in January 2011 and later went on to have spells at Brentford, Aston Villa and Norwich.

Charlotte finished 9th in the Eastern Conference this year and will be hoping for a higher finish next time around under whoever they pick as their new manager.

They are the home to a few former Football League players such as Nathan Byrne, Ashley Westwood, Kamil Jozwiak and Scott Arfield and only joined the league in 2022 after becoming one of the latest franchises.