‘Extremely promising’ – Liverpool pundit delivers honest verdict on rumoured pursuit of Leeds United wonderkid

Leeds United starlet Archie Gray is ‘an extremely promising’ talent but talks of a big-money move to Liverpool are ‘a bit far-fetched’, Steve McManaman believes.

Leeds United talent Gray has quickly emerged as one of the country’s most promising young prospects. He’s been a player tipped for a big future at Elland Road for some time but this season, he’s broken into the first-team and hasn’t let the opportunity slip.

Playing as both a midfielder and right-back, Gray has featured 20 times across all competitions at just 17. His displays haven’t gone unnoticed either, with Liverpool among those credited with interest.

The Daily Mail previously claimed the Premier League giants are plotting a future move for Gray, but Leeds United could demand between £40m and £50m. Now, pundit and Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has delivered his verdict.

Speaking to Betfred, McManaman said that while he believes the Leeds starlet is an ‘extremely promising kid’, the reports of a £50m swoop seem ‘a bit far-fetched’. He said:

“He’s a player with a history in regards to his footballing heritage and he’s a brilliant talent, but when you’re talking about £40 million to £50 million for a 17-year-old, then I believe those rumours are a bit far-fetched at this moment in time.

“If you look at Liverpool’s academy, they’re already blessed with loads and loads of really talented kids, which is the same for many other academies. I believe Liverpool being linked with a big money move for him is just paper talk if I’m being honest, but Archie’s certainly an extremely promising kid.”

One for the future

Gray’s Leeds United breakthrough will no doubt have caught the attention of top clubs like Liverpool. That said, you can’t help but agree with McManaman. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the teenager went for a big fee in the years to come, but the prospect of paying upwards of £50m for a youngster with just 18 Championship appearances does seem a bit ‘far-fetched’, as McManaman said.

The Whites will be hopeful of holding onto their young star for some time to come. He’s already a key part of Daniel Farke’s side and be it as a midfielder or right-back, he looks like he can maintain a regular role for a long time.

On this trajectory, future interest from Liverpool and other top clubs might be inevitable. But at the current asking price, it’s hard to see a move coming to fruition in the near future.