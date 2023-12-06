Leicester City’s bid to be ‘first of many’ as local reporter offers new insight on 20-year-old star

Leicester City’s proposed bid for Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo should be ‘the first of many’ for the highly-rated centre-back, as per reporter Alexsander Vieira.

Leicester City have their eyes on a return to the Premier League and it wouldn’t be a surprise if their winter recruitment reflected that. Confidence should be high of an automatic rise from the Championship given that they sit top of the table with a healthy gap to 3rd placed Leeds United.

It could see some ambitious targets emerge on the radar, and one already linked is Brazilian defender Beraldo. The 20-year-old currently plays for Sao Paulo and is among the country’s top prospects.

Leicester City have been linked and reports have said a proposal of €20m (around £17m) could be on the cards. Amid these claims, Brazilian reporter Vieira has provided a fresh insight.

Writing on X (via Sport Witness), Vieira has said that the Foxes’ bid for Beraldo is likely to be the ‘first of many’. Vieira – who is based in Sao Paulo and covers the club for news outlet Terra – adds that there is a feeling the centre-back can go to a top club straight away, rather than making a stepping stone move.

São Paulo não tem pressa para vender Beraldo e a proposta do Leicester deve ser a primeira entre muitas. Clube quer esperar e conseguir o máximo de propostas possíveis para inflar o negócio e conseguir chegar em valores maiores do que os R$ 107 milhões oferecidos. O staff do… pic.twitter.com/F6UQK6co9T — Alexsander Vieira (@_alexsander) December 5, 2023

Out of Leicester City’s reach?

There’s no doubt that Leicester City have a pulling power. They look to be back on the up after their summer relegation and with Enzo Maresca at the helm, they’re lead by a highly-regarded coach who has experience of working with some highly rated players.

However, the feeling in Brazil seems to be that Beraldo is a player destined for the top. For that reason, it could be tough to see him spending time in the Championship, even with Leicester boasting a strong recent history.

Bids seem likely but time will tell if anything comes from the Foxes’ interest. It seems likely that Beraldo will be on the move sooner rather than later but he could be destined for bigger things, potentially putting him out of Leicester City’s reach.