League Two side looking at free agent after Huddersfield Town exit

Colchester United are looking at Hakeem Sandah following his exit from Huddersfield Town, as per a report by Gazette News.

Colchester United are casting their eyes over the youngster as they weigh up a potential swoop to lure him to League Two this winter.

Sandah, 18, is currently a free agent after leaving Huddersfield in the summer and has been considering his options in the game over recent times.

The Gazette News report that the U’s are now keeping tabs on him as they look into a potential deal.

Colchester United eye ex-Huddersfield Town man

Huddersfield made the tough decision to cut ties with Sandah at the end of last season when his contract expired. They announced his exit on their retained list at the end of May and he left alongside the likes of Florian Kamberi, Rolando Aarons, Ryan Schofield and Matty Daly, among others.

Sandah, who is an attacking midfielder, was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur until July 2021. He played for the academy of the Premier League outfit before making the switch up north.

He was a regular for the Terriers’ youth team but never made a senior appearance for the Championship side. In addition, he wasn’t loaned out during his two years in Yorkshire either.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t deterred Colchester from bringing him in on trial and Sandah may now be heading back down south for a new challenge in his career.

The U’s are currently sat in 21st place in the fourth tier table after a tricky first few months of the campaign. They have 20 points on the board from their first 20 games and are five points above the drop zone under ex-Stoke City and West Ham winger Matthew Etherington.