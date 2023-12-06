Keep Bazunu: 3 actions Southampton must take in the January transfer window

Southampton have hit a run of form which has seen them mount a charge on the division’s top two. They currently sit in 4th and eight points behind 2nd-placed Ipswich Town, and will seemingly look to the January window to close the gap.

Southampton made four permanent first-team signings in the summer, with Ryan Manning, Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, Ross Stewart all helping to bolster Russell Martin’s ranks. They were joined by Flynn Downes, Ryan Fraser, Mason Holgate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis who signed on loan from Premier League clubs.

The Saints’ recruitment has been strong so far this season and they will look to replicate this success next month when the January window opens. Here are three transfer actions Southampton must take in January…

Keep Bazunu

Although he only arrived at St Mary’s at the start of last season, Bazunu is already being linked with a move away. Both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been rumoured to be showing an interest, and an exit could well be on the cards.

Martin knows the importance of the 21-year-old, and although they do have Alex McCarthy and summer arrival Joe Lumley on their books, both would be a significant step down from the Republic of Ireland international and so it seems imperative to keep him.

Striker reinforcements

Given both Stewart and Che Adams’ injury records this season, the expectation has fallen on the shoulders of 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz to lead the line and score goals. However, the goals have not yet come for the young Argentinian, finding the net just once in 16 Championship appearances.

If both Adams and Stewart can put their injuries behind them, they could be what the Saints need to close the gap on the top two. But they may need to dip into the market for an experienced striker to help ease the responsibility on both Alcaraz and the aforementioned injury-laden duo.

Walker-Peters to stay

Kyle Walker-Peters was one of Southampton’s best players last season and has been imperative to their successes so far in this. He is an England international and could easily cut it in the top flight if the opportunity arose. But that’s why it is so important that Martin keeps hold of the right-back beyond the January window.

The Saints boss confirmed to The Daily Echo that he is confident the 26-year-old will remain at St Mary’s, but admitted he wouldn’t be surprised to see him linked with clubs in the Premier League. If they are to be promoted this season, Walker-Peters will have played a significant part in helping them achieve that feat.