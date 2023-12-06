Hull City could allow defender to leave on loan in January

Hull City are ‘likely’ to loan out Matty Jacob this winter, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City could allow the defender to leave on a temporary basis to help him get some more game time under his belt.

Jacob, 22, has been injured so far this season and his chances of breaking into Liam Rosenior’s first-team during the second-half of the Championship campaign are slim as they hunt for promotion to the Premier League.

HullLive report he may well leave on loan along with goalkeeping pair David Robson and Timothee Lo-Tutala, with winger Harry Vaughan also mentioned as someone who may well be given the green light to be shipped out as well.

Hull City exit on the cards

Loaning out Jacob would be a shrewd move by Hull. He would benefit more from playing senior football again as opposed to with the development squad as he looks to build up his fitness levels.

The full-back was handed a new deal by the Yorkshire outfit back in March. However, he has to compete with the likes of Ruben Vinagre, Jacob Greaves and James Furlong for his position at the MKM Stadium which is tough.

Jacob has been on the books of the Tigers for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks. He has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

The Barnsley-born man has featured in pre-season friendlies in the past but is yet to make a competitive appearance.

Jacob was loaned out to Gateshead for the 2021/22 campaign and helped them win the National League North title under now MK Dons manager Mike Williamson.

Hull are back in action this weekend away at QPR as they look to bounce back from their loss to Watford.