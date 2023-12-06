Fulham loan man sidelined until 2024 after sustaining injury with League One club

Wigan Athletic’s Martial Godo, who is on loan from Fulham, has been ruled out until 2024 through injury, as per the club’s official X account.

Wigan Athletic have been dealt a blow on the selection front with the highly-rated youngster now out of action until the new year.

Godo, 20, has been a hit with the League One side since joining them on a temporary basis from Fulham on deadline day of the last transfer window.

However, he is now sidelined along with left-back Tom Pearce with the Latics’ boss Shaun Maloney confirming the news on X.

Wigan Athletic injury blow

Godo’s injury is a blow for Wigan and they will hope that he can return to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.

Maloney took a bit of a gamble on the winger by bringing him to the DW Stadium from Fulham but the move has paid off for all parties involved so far.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis by his parent club to get some more experience under his belt.

The youngster has since played 13 league games for the North West outfit so far in this campaign and has chipped in with three goals and three assists.

Godo has been on the books at Craven Cottage since 2022 after the Whites swooped to land him from non-league side Dartford. The England youth international has since made one senior competitive appearance for the Cottagers and is being tipped for a bright future with Marco Silva’s men.

In the meantime, he will be eager to get back up to speed with Wigan following his setback. They are back in action this evening in an EFL Trophy clash against Stockport County.