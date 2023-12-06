Fresh insight on Sunderland’s managerial search emerges as report makes eight-month revelation

Sunderland have had their eyes on a group of highly-rated coaches from abroad for as long as eight months, The Northern Echo has said.

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Tony Mowbray earlier this week. The decision caught some off-guard but the alignment between the board and management has been off for some time.

The Black Cats ultimately hold the ambition of returning to the Premier League. They could still do so this season too, sitting three points off the play-offs in 9th place. However, the board have a clear vision of how they wish to do so, with the development of young players at the forefront.

The new manager will have to back that vision, and new claims have emerged revealing that the eyes have been on potential Mowbray replacements for some time.

A report from The Northern Echo has echoed claims that Sunderland will be focusing on the appointment of a highly-regarded coach from abroad. And, the Black Cats have had their eyes on a selection of potential options for as long as eight months.

Francesco Farioli – who was linked in the summer – has been among them, but he’s now thriving with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The next boss

While Mowbray is a highly respected manager and his exit has brought some surprise, the writing looks to have been on the wall at Sunderland for a while. The focus is on building a squad of top young talents, and they want a manager who has full belief in that strategy.

Plenty of names will be reported and linked in the coming days. Already, claims of ambitious interest in Will Still and Kieran McKenna have emerged.

Time will tell just who comes in to take the reins at the Stadium of Light. One thing is clear though, the Championship club have a clear vision of the type of manager they want to bring in, but it remains to be seen just who that is.