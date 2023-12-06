Former Barnsley, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday man retires aged 32

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Barnsley’s former striker Sam Winnall has announced his decision to retire at the age of 32.

Winnall has spent the vast majority of his career in the EFL, first gaining experience in the divisions out on loan from Wolves before leaving permanently to join Scunthorpe United in the summer of 2013.

Since then, he’s been a regular in the Championship, League One and League Two. However, the forward has been out of the game since the summer when his contract with Burton Albion came to an end.

Now, the striker has taken the decision to hang up his boots. Announcing the move on his LinkedIn (via The Star), Winnall brings an end to his playing career at 32, with injury among the numerous reasons behind his decision.

He’ll now work in psychotherapy, which he has been working towards for a couple of years now.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Notable EFL stints

The most prolific spell of Winnall’s career came at Scunthorpe United, his first permanent home after leaving Wolves. A return of 23 goals in 49 games announced his place on the scene and ultimately earned him a move to Barnsley, where he played the most games for a single club.

Winnall played 115 times for the Tykes, more than double than his total for Oxford United. In that time, he notched an impressive 48 goals and 12 assists, then moving onto Sheffield Wednesday.

There, Winnall managed six goals and two assists in 43 games while also spending a season on loan at Derby County, where he would conjure up eight goal contributions in 18 appearances (six goals, two assists).

The last club of his career was Burton Albion, where he managed a respectable return in front of goal again. 13 goals in 39 games for the Brewers equates to a goal every three games before his departure in the summer.