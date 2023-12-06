Ex-QPR boss won’t be joining Rotherham United after interview, but 44-year-old remains in contention

Rotherham United have interviewed Leam Richardson and Mark Warburton this week but the latter will not be joining, as per the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United’s new manager search has dragged on for a while now. Matt Taylor was sacked in the wake of the Millers’ heavy defeat to Watford and has since landed a new job himself, taking over at League One side Bristol Rovers.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post at the AESSEAL New York Stadium but at the moment, the club’s efforts have been to no avail.

Now, a fresh update on the hunt for Taylor’s permanent replacement has emerged from the Rotherham Advertiser. They report that interviews with Leam Richardson and Mark Warburton have both taken place this week, but the latter will not be joining.

It is not known whether he was offered the job and turned it down, or if Rotherham United opted against him as an option.

Richardson meanwhile remains an option and it remains to be seen if recently-sacked bosses Michael Duff and Tony Mowbray come under consideration. Gary Rowett is said to have ruled himself out of the running, while Steve Evans doesn’t have the unanimous support of the Rotherham United hierarchy.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

The search continues…

Rotherham United are in the fight for Championship survival and getting in a new boss sooner rather than later is key. They have spoken to a selection of candidates now but after Nathan Jones rejected an offer, it feels like they’re no closer to getting their new boss through the door.

The swift appointment of a new manager would have given some much-needed clarity for the playing and coaching staff in South Yorkshire. The supporters will want the same too.

Time will tell if Richardson remains in contention but Warburton would have been a decent option. He’s not in the running for the job though, so it remains to be seen just who becomes top target for Rotherham United after Jones’ rejection.