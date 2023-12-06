Charlton Athletic man poised for spell on the sidelines after injury blow

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Conor McGrandles has been ruled out for ‘four to six’ weeks.

Charlton Athletic head into the festive period without the midfielder as they look to rise up the League One table.

McGrandles, 28, was subbed off against Cheltenham Town late last month and missed the FA Cup trip to Gillingham last time out.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Appleton has told the official club website: “It’s not great news – it keeps following us a little bit at the minute, doesn’t it? He pulled out of training on Friday, like I mentioned, and unfortunately the scan has revealed that he’s got a [grade] two b I believe, so we’re talking around four to six weeks.”

Charlton Athletic blow

Not having McGrandles available is a blow for Charlton as they head into their upcoming games. He provides them with more competition and depth in the middle of the park and has been enjoying more game time under Appleton recently.

The Scotsman had previously fallen out of favour at The Valley and was shipped out on loan to fellow third tier side Cambridge United for the second-half of last season. He returned to his parent club in the summer and has since forced his way back into the fold so this injury comes at an annoying time for him.

McGrandles signed for the Addicks back in 2022 and has since made 19 appearances for them in all competitions, seven of which have come this term.

He has also played for the likes of Falkirk, Norwich City, MK Dons and Lincoln City in the past. His contract at Charlton expires in June 2024 meaning he is due to become a free agent next year.

Appleton’s men are in EFL Trophy action tonight against Reading away. They then face Cambridge at home in the league this weekend but McGrandles won’t be facing his former team.