Bristol City cast eyes over defender and winger on trial

Bristol City are casting their eyes over Keynsham Town pair Jake Wilson and Theo Jeremy, as per a report by BristolLive.

Bristol City have taken the young duo on trial ahead of potential future swoops as they keep one eye on the future.

Wilson and Jeremy both played for the Robins’ Under-21’s side against Colchester United in the Professional Development League on Tuesday.

They helped Ali Hines’ side win 4-2 courtesy of goals by Marlee Francois (x2) and Dylan Kadji, with the other being an own goal.

Bristol City eye duo

Bristol City could see Wilson and Jeremy as possible additions to their development squad and they will both hope to have impressed against Colchester.

Wilson is a defender and played 72 minutes, whilst Jeremy is a winger and got 87 minutes under his belt.

Keynsham Town play their football in the Western League Division One and were relegated from Western League Premier Division last season after finishing in 19th position. Nevertheless, they have a couple of bright prospects on their books who are hoping to land a switch to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City turned to Liam Manning from Oxford United after Nigel Pearson left the Championship outfit and the former MK Dons boss has the chance to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad when the January transfer window opens next month.

In the meantime, the Robins are currently looking to rise up the league table. They are 14th in the division right now and have picked up 25 points from their first 19 games this term.

Manning’s men are only five points off the play-offs and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Huddersfield Town as they look to bounce back from losing to Norwich City.