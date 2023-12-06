Bolton Wanderers planning to sell 28-year-old as League Two side eye permanent swoop

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed Declan John will be up for sale this winter, and loan club Salford City are keen to keep him.

Bolton Wanderers offloaded Welsh left-back John in the summer, allowing him to find game time out on loan. He linked up with League Two side Salford City, where he has played 14 times so far this campaign.

The 28-year-old’s temporary deal with the Ammies only runs until the start of January. However, it seems they could have the chance to hold onto him for good.

Bolton Wanderers boss Evatt has issued an update on the former Cardiff City man’s situation, confirming that John will be available for transfer in the winter transfer window. Not only that, but he added that Salford have shown an interest in keeping the player on a permanent basis.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt said:

“As it stands right now Declan will be available for transfer.

“There are six months left on his contract from January, so whether that is a permanent transfer so he can find a new home, or another loan move, or if he stays at Salford, who have shown an interest in keeping him, we don’t know at the moment.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Best for all?

John has been a solid player for Bolton Wanderers previously. However, a permanent exit will be best for all this January.

He’s now down the pecking order in Evatt’s ranks and with a number of left-back options on the books, it’s unlikely that he’ll be called into action. Regular game time is likely what John desires the most too, and given that he’s been getting that with Salford City, a permanent move there looks to be a good fit for him.

John has been Neil Wood’s go-to man on the left-hand side, be it as a wing-back or full-back.

The Bolton Wanderers loanee is out of contract at the end of the season too, so an exit now removes the potential uncertainty of entering free agency in the summer transfer window when his deal with the League One promotion hopefuls runs out.