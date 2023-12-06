Blackburn Rovers close to securing fresh agreement with 2021 signing, one more deal lined up

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a new deal for left-back Harry Pickering, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers added Pickering to their ranks in 2021, signing him in the winter before sending him back to Crewe Alexandra for the rest of the season. Since then, he’s become a mainstay at Ewood Park and one of the club’s most consistent performers.

The 24-year-old has played 20 times across all competitions this season and his next outing will be his 100th for the club. In the process, he’s managed to chip in with three goals and four assists.

His current deal runs until 2025 but now, it seems he’s in line for an extenstion.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported earlier this week that Blackburn Rovers had more contract renewals in the pipeline after tying Sammie Szmodics down to a new deal and they now state that Pickering is set for a new contract. In fact, an announcement could come within the next 10 days.

And, once that agreement is wrapped up, the club are poised to open talks with centre-back Dom Hyam. He too sees his current deal end in 2025.

Proactive Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have taken a far more proactive approach on the contract front in recent seasons and that looks to be continuing. Pickering and Hyam are two regulars in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers side and securing their futures seems smart for all involved.

They would be entering the last 18 months of their deals in 2024, so securing new agreements now should help fend off potential admirers ahead of the January window and beyond.

It seems the Pickering agreement isn’t far away at all, so hopefully it won’t be long before Hyam’s services are secured on an extended deal too.