Birmingham City set sights on 27-year-old defender

Birmingham City are reportedly preparing an offer for the left-back ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Ormonde-Ottewill, 27, is currently playing his football in Hungary but is out of contract at the end of this season.

Football Insider claim the Blues are interested in luring him to the Championship this winter. However, they will have to see off competition from MLS pair Philadelphia Union and Toronto.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Birmingham City eye defender

Ormonde-Ottewill would give Birmingham more competition and depth at the back if they were able to win the race for his signature next month.

Wayne Rooney has struggled to make an impact since taking over the Midlands outfit from John Eustace and will be keen to put his own stamp on the squad with some signings.

The fact Ormonde-Ottewill sees his current deal expire in June next year means the Blues may fancy their chances of landing him for a cut-price fee.

He started his career at Arsenal and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League giants. However, despite representing the Gunners at various different youth levels as a youngster, he never made a senior appearance during his time on the books at the Emirates Stadium.

Swindon Town snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2015 and he spent two years at the County Ground. The full-back then left England and hasn’t returned since.

Ormonde-Ottewill had spells in Holland at Helmond Sport, FC Dordrecht and Excelsior before moving to Puskas Akademia in September on a one-year deal.

Birmingham are now being linked with him along with Philadelphia and Toronto. In the meantime, the Blues are back in action this Friday with a trip to Coventry City.