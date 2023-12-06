‘Beaten again here’ – Coventry City vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Coventry City come into their Friday night clash with Birmingham City looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out. The Sky Blues headed into their tough game with Ipswich Town off the back of consecutive wins but were beaten 2-1 by the promotion hopefuls.

Mark Robins’ side sit 17th in the Championship, eight points away from the play-off spots they finished in last season.

As for Birmingham City, they’re still yet to find their feet under Wayne Rooney. They were held to a goalless draw by managerless Rotherham United in their previous outing, leaving them 15th in the table.

They would fall behind Coventry if they are defeated on Friday but could rise to 13th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Coventry City have made some good progress in recent weeks. Two clean sheets and two wins before running Ipswich Town close is more like the Sky Blues we became familiar with last season and hopefully, they can finally start to put together a run up the table.

“It’s just not coming together for Rooney and Birmingham City though, and I feel they could be beaten again here too.

“It could be a close game and I wouldn’t be all that surprised if these two played out a draw. However, I’m going to back Coventry to pick up a 2-1 home victory.”

Coventry City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Coventry City will see this is a game they should win as they look to close the gap on the top six. They have lost just once in their last four games so head into this one in confident mood, despite their loss against 2nd place Ipswich Town last time out.

“It has not worked out for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City yet and the pressure is on him to start picking up more wins, with fans understandably frustrated.

“A win here would be massive for the Blues and could be a turning point for them. I can’t see it though and I fancy Coventry to secure all three points in this one.”

Coventry City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-0