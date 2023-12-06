Barnsley to make transfer decision regarding striker in January

Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh has said the club will ‘decide’ what to do next with Aaron Leya Iseka in January.

Barnsley loaned the striker to Hapoel Hadera in September but he hasn’t played for them yet due to the war in Israel.

Leya Iseka, 26, is therefore due to return to Oakwell this winter with his future up in the air with the League One outfit.

Parekh has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “I believe he is back in Belgium but, as per the terms of the contract, he is a Hapoel player until January. He can’t come back in between windows. In January he will be a Barnsley player and we will decide on his future at that point.”

Barnsley attacker latest

Cutting ties Leya Iseka would be a shrewd move by Barnsley if they were able to get rid of him in the upcoming window next month. It would free up space and funds in their squad ahead of the rest of the campaign as they eye a return to the Championship under Neill Collins.

They signed him from Toulouse back in 2021 and he has since made 27 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals, and he has been loaned out to Turkish pair Adanaspor and Tuzlaspor after slipping down the pecking order of his parent club.

The former Belgium youth international has also had spells in the past at Anderlecht, Marseille and Zulte Waregem.

He arrived in England with some decent pedigree when Barnsley won the race for his signature but his move hasn’t worked out and an exit would suit all parties involved.

The Tykes are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Reading. They beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in their last league outing with striker Sam Cosgrove on the scoresheet.