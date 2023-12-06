44-year-old’s stance on potential Swansea City appointment emerges in fresh report

Swansea City’s vacant managerial position is not currently of interest to John Eustace, as per a report from Wales Online.

Swansea City have decided to part ways with Michael Duff after a poor run of form in the Championship. He got off to a tough start in South Wales after arriving from Barnsley but things looked to have turned around after a decent streak of form.

That form fell away though, and the Swans are now down in 18th in the table and winless in five.

Attention needs to turn swiftly to the search for a replacement and John Eustace has been named by many supporters as one they would like the club to pursue. However, a new insight has emerged on the chances of his appointment courtesy of Wales Online.

They report that Eustace, 44, is not interested in the vacant Swansea City job. It is unclear if he has been approached by the club but regardless, the role is not one that interests him at this moment in time.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A popular choice

Eustace certainly would have been a popular appointment among Swansea City fans. He was harshly sacked by Birmingham City earlier this season as they looked to bring in Wayne Rooney instead and many are tipping him for success after his St. Andrew’s stint.

It seems his next role won’t come in South Wales though. It isn’t said if Eustace has been targeted by the Swans but even so, they’ll have to look elsewhere in their search for Duff’s heir.

In the meantime, interim boss Alan Sheehan will be leading things at the Swansea.com Stadium. As it stands, he will be in charge of this weekend’s game against an also managerless Rotherham United, though time will tell if anyone is to come in at either club before that clash.