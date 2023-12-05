The 9 Leeds United transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising in January

Leeds United will be hopeful of retaining their key players and adding some fresh talents to their ranks in the January transfer window.

Leeds United sit 3rd in the Championship table and are well-placed to fight it out for promotion back to the Premier League. Leicester City and Ipswich Town boast a healthy gap in the top two, but the Whites will be aiming to keep the pace and wait for them to slip up.

January is bound to bring plenty of speculation, with lots already circulating. With that in mind, we look at all the Leeds United transfer rumours to have emerged recently and assess the likelihood of each one materialising.

Charlie Cresswell

Middlesbrough are in the market for a new centre-back and along with Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, Cresswell is on the radar.

How likely is this one?

Cresswell can’t break into Daniel Farke’s side, so a fresh start could be ideal for him. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he moved on, be it on a temporary or permanent basis.

Trai Hume

Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley are all said to have an interest in Sunderland’s versatile full-back ahead of this winter.

How likely is this one?

Sunderland tend to have a valuation for all their players, so it isn’t out of the question that Hume is cashed in on. However, it might raise eyebrows if he moves to a Championship rival.

Archie Gray

Midfield wonderkid Gray has been linked with Liverpool and a host of other top clubs after breaking into Leeds United’s first-team.

How likely is this one?

The Whites will be demanding a huge fee for Gray, and it would be a surprise if anyone matches it. He’s someone who has a key role to play at Elland Road and it seems he’ll only move on if someone can pay huge money.

Crysencio Summerville

Summerville had interest in the summer but ended up staying. His scintillating form for Leeds United will likely draw more interest but the club are hopeful of retaining his services.

How likely is this one?

Given how important the Dutch winger has been, Leeds United will be adamant that he stays. It could be that interest arises and bids come in but unless one blows the Whites’ socks off, he may well stay put.

Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto is another player Leeds United are reportedly hopeful of keeping with further interest anticipated and rumours of the Italian starlet being unsettled persisting.

How likely is this one?

While Football Insider‘s report said the club wanted to keep both Summerville and Gnonto, the more limited game time the latter has had and the previous trouble of the summer means a sale seems more likely. For the right fee, Gnonto may well depart.

Sam Curtis

St. Pat’s Athletic starlet Curtis has plenty of admirers from England, with Leeds among them.

How likely is this one?

The club have signed plenty of top prospects over the years so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Curtis became the latest to join. The higher league interest in him could make a deal tough to strike though.

Junior Firpo

Firpo has had an injury-hit season but former club Real Betis are said to be keen on a reunion.

How likely is this one?

After being cast to the sidelines with another injury blow, doubts surround Firpo’s future. Sam Byram has been the go-to man at left-back and if things stay like that for the foreseeable, the former Barcelona man could move on.

Lewis Bate

Reports claimed Bate has drawn interest from the Premier League, Championship and League One in the wake of his struggle for game time.

How likely is this one?

It seems Bate doesn’t have a place in Farke’s Leeds United plans. He could benefit from a move away and could have some good options available this winter.

Sam Greenwood

Greenwood is currently out on loan with Middlesbrough but his strong displays have caught the attention of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

How likely is this one?

Boro have the option to sign the Leeds United loanee permanently next summer. A move might not transpire this winter but with that option and the interest in mind, Greenwood could be on the move in 2024.