‘Thanks boss’ – Manchester United ace sends public message to Tony Mowbray after Sunderland sacking

Amad Diallo has sent his best wishes to former manager Tony Mowbray following his exit from Sunderland on Monday night.

Amad Diallo spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Sunderland and was a huge hit with the club’s supporters. A return of 14 goals and four assists in 42 games made him one of the Championship‘s standout players and will have done wonders for his development.

The bond between the Manchester United loanee and manager Mowbray was clear to see. In fact, when rumours of a summer return circulated, it was said that Diallo would only return if the former Blackburn Rovers and West Brom boss remained at the helm.

Mowbray stayed at that point, but has now been moved on amid a tough run of form. Now, Diallo has sent a public message to the boss.

On Sunderland’s announcement of Mowbray’s exit, the 21-year-old Ivorian sent his best wishes to the manager, saying:

Thanks boss and good luck 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾💔 — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) December 4, 2023

Mowbray moves on

Amad Diallo isn’t the only one to have sent their best regards to Mowbray. The decision has left plenty of supporter surprised and the Sunderland faithful have been caught off-guard somewhat, though their shock now turns to intrigue regarding what could be next.

Diallo came on leaps and bounds under Mowbray’s watch and while he hasn’t been able to make an impact back at Manchester United yet due to a knee injury, he’s still tipped for a big future in the game.

His Sunderland stint will be viewed as a key spell in his development years and hopefully, he can look back on his time with Mowbray and the Black Cats fondly when he’s playing at the top of the game in the years to come.