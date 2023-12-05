Surprise candidates emerge as Sunderland search for Mowbray successor

Sunderland have identified Will Still and Kieran McKenna as two potential options to replace Tony Mowbray, as per TEAMTalk.

Tony Mowbray was relieved from his duties late last night and the search for a new manager is underway on Wearside.

Sunderland sit 9th in the Championship and despite being just three points outside the play-off spots, a run of just two wins in their last nine was enough for the Sunderland board to warrant a change.

Much-like their recruitment nowadays it seems a young, up and coming coach is the direction Sunderland will opt for now in an attempt to propel the Black Cats into the top six for the second season running.

TEAMTalk are now reporting Still and McKenna are two names on Sunderland’s shortlist as they search for Mowbray’s successor.

A risk worth taking?

Still is currently boss at Stade de Reims and his side sit in a healthy 5th position in France’s top tier. The Belgium-born coach has the advantage of speaking both French and English which would be a valuable asset for Sunderland given the number of young French prospects in their ranks.

McKenna is also enjoying relative success as of late. He has guided Ipswich Town into the Championship from League One and the Tractor Boys currently occupy a top two spot in the second tier.

With that said, it seems Sunderland would have to do a lot of convincing to sway either man away from their current club, and whether Kristjaan Speakman has the pulling power to do that remains to be seen.

Sunderland are preparing for two tough home games against West Brom and Leeds United in the next week and as things stand first team coach Mike Dodds will lead the young squad out this weekend.