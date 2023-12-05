Sheffield Wednesday man returns from loan spell away

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jay Glover has returned from his loan spell at Spennymoor Town, as announced by the non-league side.

Sheffield Wednesday gave the youngster the green light to link up with the National League North side back at the start of last month to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Glover, 20, went on to make five appearances in the league for Spennymoor to help boost his development, being used in the middle of the park and on the right flank.

His loan club have now confirmed that he has gone back to Hillsborough and won’t be returning to the North East for a second spell.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder returns

Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make regarding what to do next with Glover. He would benefit more from another temporary stint somewhere else as opposed to playing youth football again.

His chances of breaking into the senior team are slim at the moment due to the options that Danny Rohl has at his disposal in his position at the moment.

Glover has been on the books of the South Yorkshire outfit for his whole career to date. He linked up with the Owls at the age of 14 and has since risen up through their academy ranks.

The prospect has been a regular at various youth levels for the Championship side over recent years and was handed his first professional deal back in 2021.

Glover then made his debut for the Owls last August in a Carabao Cup clash against Rochdale. He has since played twice more and was offered a new contract at the end of last term following the club’s promotion from League One after their dramatic last-gasp win over Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley.