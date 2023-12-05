Reporter shares extent of Mowbray’s Sunderland recruitment problems, just one target signed

Sunderland’s signing of Bradley Dack was the only addition the club made from Tony Mowbray’s list of suggested summer targets, The Northern Echo has revealed.

Sunderland have made the bold decision to part ways with Mowbray despite their decent standing in the Championship table. The Black Cats have been on a poor run of late but remain in 9th, three points off the play-off spots.

There have been growing criticisms of Mowbray amid a tough run but the decision to remove him from his post was met with surprise by many.

It’s been no secret that the club and manager haven’t been completely aligned on recruitment, and The Northern Echo has now highlighted the extent of those differences in a fresh report.

After Sunderland’s highly-talented yet inexperienced group fell short in the play-offs last season, Mowbray made it clear that more experience and physicality was needed. His beliefs ‘fell on deaf ears’ though and after presenting the hierarchy with a list of suggested targets, the board proceeded to sign only one player put forward by Mowbray: Bradley Dack.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Fair suggestions from Mowbray

Sunderland’s model is no secret. They want to recruit young players for fairly low fees and help them maximise their potential, allowing them to make sizeable profits. It’s one that clubs have followed successfully before but, as Mowbray said, the lack of grit and experience looked absent at the end of last season and has done this campaign too.

The hierarchy are clear in their ways though, and with them and Mowbray not aligned, perhaps a sacking has been on the cards for a while.

Sunderland will want the Mowbray replacement to have full belief in their recruitment process, but it will be interesting to see if Mowbray’s beliefs are taken onboard in the long-term. The determination to put full faith in raw talents could yield big results but over the course of a tough Championship season against some vastly experienced teams, some added steel and proven quality might not go amiss.