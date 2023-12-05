Oxford United dealt blow as Buckingham shares update on pursuit of key addition

Oxford United have seen a move for their assistant head coach target fall through, Des Buckingham has revealed.

Oxford United named Buckingham as their new boss last month following the exit of Liam Manning. He moved on to become Bristol City manager, taking a good chunk of his coaching team with him to Ashton Gate.

It leaves the U’s and Buckingham working with a bit of a makeshift backroom team for the meantime. A new no.2 has been in the crosshairs for the new boss but the League One promotion hopefuls look to be back to square one amid a fresh update.

Speaking on The Dub (quotes via the Oxford Mail), BBC Radio Oxford’s podcast, the Oxford United boss shared that a move for the first choice assistant head coach target fell through over the weekend. As a result, they will now turn their attentions to other targets.

He said:

“The one that we wanted to get in unfortunately fell through over the weekend, so that’s not going to happen.

“It’s two weeks’ worth of work gone, but there are others that we’ll now turn our attention to.

“The good thing is that I know a lot of good people in the country and outside, so we’ll turn our attention quickly to those, and make sure we’ve got the support in the building that the players will need.”

The search continues

It comes as a blow to Oxford United and Buckingham to miss out on the top target for their assistant head coach role. However, there’s little the club can do but turn their attentions to the next target as they look to bolster the new boss’ backroom team.

Buckingham is a well-connected coach from his times on these shores at abroad, so it will be hoped that swift progress can be made in the pursuit of the next target. Time will tell just who that is though while Craig Short and Lewis Price take up more prevalent roles in the meantime.

Oxford United sit 3rd in the League One table as it stands. They face Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night before making a trip to London Road for a tough game against Peterborough United this weekend.