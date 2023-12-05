New report shares Swansea City’s chances of pursuing 50-year-old as Duff replacement

Swansea City sources have stressed Nathan Jones is not in the running for their vacant managerial position, as per Wales Online.

Swansea City’s decision to part ways with Michael Duff means the Championship managerial merry-go-round is in full flow once again. The Swans weren’t the only ones to announce a sacking on Monday night either, with Tony Mowbray departing Sunderland.

As always, the decision has led to plenty of early speculation over who could be the next in charge.

Fresh off the back of turning down Rotherham United, Nathan Jones’ name is one that has been in circulation. However, a report from Wales Online has now clarified the club’s clear position over a potential move for the Welshman.

They report that club sources have ‘stressed’ 50-year-old Jones is not in the running for the job as it stands. He’s been out of work since his exit from Southampton in February, where he endured a dismal stint after leaving Luton Town for a second time.

Looking elsewhere

It isn’t much of a surprise that the early Jones rumours have met this fate. The Rhondda-born boss was born and raised a Cardiff City fan and started his playing career in their academy, so he’s not exactly a favourite among the Swansea City supporters.

Jones has impressed in the Championship before, so it won’t be a shock if his next job does come in the second-tier. However, it seems a move to South Wales is not on the cards.

Time will tell just who Swansea City do bring in as their next boss. The Duff move just didn’t work out in terms of results, football and the relationship with the fans, so it’s key this next appointment is the correct one as they bid to move up the table in the coming weeks and months.