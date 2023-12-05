‘Need some quality’ – Leyton Orient boss Wellens provides transfer update ahead of January

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has said he will look to add some more ‘quality’ and ‘experience’ into his ranks this winter.

Leyton Orient will be looking to be active in the upcoming January transfer window as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the League One season.

The O’s are currently sat in 16th place in the third tier table following their promotion from League Two in the last campaign. They have picked up 22 points from their first 19 games and are four points above the drop zone.

Wellens has provided this transfer update, as per the official club website (via Newham Recorder): “We’re having to ask a little bit too much of Dan Agyei too early, because he’s not ready yet. We’ve got a few issues with people not quite fit. Jordan Graham has been a huge loss for us.

“We need to work, we need to get better, but we need some quality in January. And we need some experience as well.”

He added: “I want to see a team that mirrors what we practice and what we work on on the training pitch. We’re not getting that at the moment.

“We knew in the summer it was going to be a more testing season than last year, and our average age today (against Chesterfield) was 22. That’s really young.”

Leyton Orient eyeing additions

Leyton Orient have adapted well to the step up a division and although you always want to be ambitious, their main target this term simply has to be staying up and then they can build on that.

They were busy over the summer bringing in the likes of Ethan Galbraith, Jordan Graham, Dan Agyei and Max Sanders to ensure they were ready for life in League One.

The O’s have been unlucky with injuries over recent times though and are looking a bit thin in particular areas so the window next month is coming at a good time for them as they seek more points on the board.

Wellens has got his recruitment generally spot on since making the switch to London and the former Doncaster Rovers and Salford City manager will look to use his contacts in the Football League again to bring some more new faces through the door.

Leyton Orient were beaten 1-0 by Chesterfield away in the FA Cup last time out and will be eager to bounce back with a positive result against Derby County this weekend.

The O’s are winless in their last six in all competitions but snatched a late equaliser away at Bristol Rovers in their last league outing which will give them confidence.