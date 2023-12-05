Midfield replacement: 3 actions Plymouth Argyle must take in the January transfer window

Plymouth Argyle are in a decent position in the Championship as they gear up for the hectic festive period.

Plymouth Argyle sit 16th in the Championship table, boasting a decent gap to the bottom three after two wins in their last three games. The Pilgrims defeated Stoke City most recently, thanks to a late Adam Randell strike.

The club are well-placed to maintain their Championship status but some smart moves in the winter will boost their efforts to do so.

With that said, here are three actions Plymouth Argyle must take in the January transfer window…

Firm Whittaker stance

The first suggestion is simple: do not sell Morgan Whittaker.

Since returning in the summer, the forward has caught fire once again and he will be absolutely vital in their bid to survive. Losing him will be a huge blow as finding a replacement won’t be easy, so January is not the time to cash in.

Next summer, a sale would be more understandable as they’ll have more time to source the ideal replacement. But given just how important he is and the challenges January poses, Plymouth Argyle must insist Whittaker is not for sale when interest likely arises.

Midfielder replacement

It feels likely that loan midfielder Lewis Warrington will be recalled in the winter. He’s hardly played for Steven Schumacher’s side but regardless, a recall will leave them down on an option in the middle of the park.

Plymouth Argyle would be wise to get some potential replacements listed in case Everton do end his loan spell in the winter.

New attacking addition

Director of football Neil Dewsnip has seemed relaxed over attacking options, even when both Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie were out. However, another goalscoring threat – either through the middle or another advanced role – would not go amiss.

It could allow them to send one of their younger options out on loan.