Middlesbrough, Birmingham City facing Premier League competition in chase for League One star

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are alongside a number of Premier League sides in eyeing Derby County’s Eiran Cashin, as per TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City will both have their sights set on a better second half of the season. Boro have enjoyed an upturn in form to revive their promotion hopes but will be keen on setting a higher standard, while the Blues are yet to find form under Wayne Rooney.

New signings will be important in their bids to improve, and it seems the Championship pair both believe Derby County star Cashin is someone who could prove to be a valuable asset.

TEAMtalk claims that Middlesbrough are among those showing interest while Rooney has told the Birmingham City hierarchy he would love to reunite with.

The second-tier duo are likely to face Premier League competition for his signature though. Brighton remain keen after failing to land the Irishman in the summer and are now joined by West Ham and Burnley, while Sheffield United boss-to-be Chris Wilder is an admirer too.

Destined for a move?

Cashin is a key player for Derby County but you can’t help but feel he’s destined for a higher league. He first caught the eye in the Championship but has since cemented his place as one of League One’s standout centre-backs and at 22, he looks to have a great future ahead of him.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City would do well to secure his services. They could offer a stronger chance of regular first-team action but Cashin is certainly a Premier League standard talent.

Cashin’s contract with Derby County is up in the summer but it has been reported that an extension option is there for the Rams to trigger. They are also planning on offering him a new deal, though time will tell if that effort to tie him down is successful.