Loan men replaced: 3 actions Sheffield Wednesday must take in the January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday have an important January transfer window ahead of them as they look to boost their survival chances.

Sheffield Wednesday are still rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and remain a hefty 10 points away from safety. However, a draw against Leicester City and a big win over Blackburn Rovers have increased hopes somewhat.

Danny Rohl will need to be backed in his first transfer window in charge at Hillsborough and here, we highlight three actions the Owls must take in January…

Striker signing

Another striker will be needed, though Sheffield Wednesday need to ensure the signing doesn’t block the path to the first-team for new starlet Bailey Cadamarteri. Dejphon Chansiri is reportedly willing to pay big money for a loan striker, so that could be ideal.

Another goal threat is an absolute must and should be the priority this winter.

Loan men replaced

It feels likely that some of the loan players will be recalled. Ashley Fletcher has struggled to prove he deserves a place in the team in his limited outings while Jeff Hendrick has also dropped down the pecking order.

Devis Vasquez is now behind Cameron Dawson as Sheffield Wednesday’s no.1 and John Buckley has endured a tough stint, so Blackburn Rovers may opt for a recall. It remains to be seen how many are recalled, but those who do move on will likely need to be replaced with new signings.

Out-of-favour players depart

There are a string of Sheffield Wednesday players who look as though they don’t have a place in Rohl’s plans.

Pol Valentin hasn’t been in the last four matchday squads, nor has Lee Gregory. Midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson hasn’t played a Championship game since October 3rd, and that was his last game involvement too.

Offloading some of those down the pecking order would free up space in the squad and transfer budget for some much-needed signings.