Leicester City plotting ambitious £17m move for Brazilian centre-back – Chelsea among sides also keen

Leicester City are among the sides eyeing a move for Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo, according to reports from Brazil.

Leicester City will be looking to add to their ranks in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion to the Premier League. The Foxes are currently top of the Championship table and boast a healthy gap to 3rd placed Leeds United.

Now, it seems the second-tier leaders could be set to battle some of their former Premier League foes for emerging talent Lucas Beraldo.

A report from Brazilian outlet UOL (as relayed by Sport Witness) has said Leicester City are willing to make a bid of €20m (around £17m) for the Sao Paulo centre-back, with Terra adding a proposal could be made in the coming weeks.

Chelsea, Brentford and Wolves are also keen though, so there could be strong competition for his signature.

Beraldo is a 20-year-old Brazilian centre-back who joined the club in January 2020. He’s since become a mainstay for the club, playing 51 times across all competitions.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

An ambitious target?

It’s no secret that Brazilian talents are a hot commodity in the modern game. Plenty of top clubs look to sign prospects from the country before they can really make a name for themselves, and Chelsea are prolific in swooping for Brazilian starlets.

For that reason, it could be tough to tempt Beraldo to the Championship. Money talks though, and with £17m potentially on the table, it could be enough to prize the Sao Paulo man to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City are in a strong position to make a return to the Premier League too, so that could help persuade him to join them over current top-flight teams. The chance to play for a club revived by Enzo Maresca could appeal to Beraldo, but time will tell if anything concrete comes from these rumours.