Leeds United facing spell without 23-year-old after fresh update

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is set to miss the club’s next three games after the Colombian Soccer Federation confirmed he has been called up to the national side for upcoming friendlies.

International breaks may have been put on hold until next year for the majority of national sides, yet Colombia are set to take part in friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico on December 10 and December 16 respectively.

After being called up, this means Poveda will miss the Whites’ back-to-back away games at Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, before they host Coventry City. But they will be able to welcome him back for what looks to be the toughest game on paper, when they face second-placed Ipswich Town at Elland Road on December 23.

Luckily for Daniel Farke, his side is well-equipped to deal with Poveda’s absence. The 23-year-old is often used in rotation, making just seven appearances so far this season, with Dan James and Crysencio Summerville the go-to duo in wide areas.

Not a huge blow…

Although Poveda has provided well-needed back-up from the bench across the campaign, and has only started one game in the Championship so far. Both James and Summerville have been shining lights for Farke’s side and would likely play on the wings whether Poveda was available or not.

Both Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony have also been used as back-ups from the bench alongside Poveda, and so Farke does have options in reserve to deal with the Colombian’s recent call-up, and even if there are injuries or the congested Christmas-period fixture list demands squad rotation.

A call-up to the national side will present Poveda an opportunity to get some playing time under his belt and play for a national side for the first time in his career; a huge moment for any young footballer. He will hope to use the opportunity as a stepping stone and impress both the Colombia head coach and Farke ahead of crunch fixtures at the end of December and into January.