Intriguing update emerges on Blackburn Rovers contract situation after recent agreement

Blackburn Rovers have more contract renewals ‘in the pipework’ after tying Sammie Szmodics down to a new deal, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are gearing up for the January transfer window but with a lack of clarity over just what will be available to Jon Dahl Tomasson, plans aren’t exactly clear at the moment.

Holding onto key assets will be as important as always though, and the move to tie attacking midfielder Szmodics down to a new deal recently should fend off interest in his services. Now though, it has been said that Rovers might not be done there on that front.

The Lancashire Telegraph has said that Blackburn Rovers have further contract renewals ‘in the pipeline’ ahead of January.

No players have been named, but it does show that there’s some funds available for moves to be made, albeit just within the club on the contract front. Some fresh agreements could go a long way to fending off potential interest in some of Tomasson’s players but time will tell just who is in line for an improved deal.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Who is out of contract?

Of the current squad, only two senior players are out of contract in 2024, those being Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher. There is an option in Dolan’s deal though, and even though talks over a new deal have been shelved, confidence is high that he’ll pen terms.

There are some influential players with deals up in 2025, the most notable being Dom Hyam and Harry Pickering. There’s also some promising players in the same position, those being Dilan Markanday, Zak Gilsenan, Pat Gamble and others.

Securing futures either before the end of 2023 or in the New Year will help provide those players with some security over their futures, while also protecting Blackburn Rovers’ interests too.