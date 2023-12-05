Hull City attacker likely to leave the club in January

Hull City attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is ‘likely’ to leave this winter, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City could cut ties with the Iran international in the upcoming January transfer window with both comings and goings expected at the MKM Stadium.

Sayyadmanesh, 22, has struggled for game time so far this season with the Championship side and has made only three league appearances.

HullLive report that he may well be allowed to depart which would pave the way for new arrivals to come in.

Hull City man expected to leave

Sayyadmanesh was on the radar of MLS outfit Colorado Rapids over the summer, as revealed in a HullLive‘s Q&A, but an injury scuppered his chance to move to America.

Cutting ties with him next month would be a good decision by the Tigers. There is no doubting the fact that he has ability and potential but he hasn’t managed to keep fit since moving to England and his exit would free up space and funds in the squad.

The forward was one of the Hull’s first acquisitions following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club back in January 2022 and he joined on an initial loan deal from Fenerbahce. His switch was then made permanent last year.

Sayyadmanesh has made 33 appearances in all competitions to date and has found the net on three occasions. Prior to his transfer, he spent three years at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and spent time away on loan at Istanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk to gain experience.

His contract in East Yorkshire expires in 2026 but he hasn’t been able to make the impact he wanted to with his current team.

Hull are 6th in the table after a decent first few months of the campaign under Liam Rosenior. They are back in action this weekend away at QPR.