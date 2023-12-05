‘Gave them my word’ – Player released by Stoke City in the summer confirms Wigan Athletic talks

Wigan Athletic’s former star Nick Powell has revealed he held talks with Shaun Maloney after his Stoke City release but had already given his word to Stockport County.

Wigan Athletic had attacking midfielder Powell on the books for three years from 2016 to 2019. He returned permanently after his Manchester United release having previously spent a season on loan with the Latics in the 2013/14 season.

Overall, the Crewe-born ace managed 41 goals and 18 assists in 140 games for Wigan Athletic. Powell was on the move again this summer, linking up with ambitious League Two side Stockport County following his release from Stoke City.

Now, Powell has shared that there were talks of a possible DW Stadium return.

As quoted by Wigan Today, Powell has said he spoke with manager Maloney over potentially coming back to Wigan Athletic. However, he had given his word to Stockport County prior, and didn’t want to make a u-turn after that agreement. He explained:

“I did have conversations with Shaun about possibly coming back again.

“The thing was, I’d already met with Stockport, and gave them my word that I would go there, which I didn’t want to go back on. But hearing Shaun wanted me back, and believed I could do a job, was nice, and I did have a think before making my decision.”

Powell went on to speak highly of life with his current club, though said he’s always keeping an eye on Wigan Athletic’s results.

Back to the Latics

There’s no doubt that Powell’s return to Wigan Athletic would’ve been a popular one. He was a favourite among supporters and his exit was one that left fans upset, even if not that surprised given the position they found themselves in.

He’s now heading back for the EFL Trophy clash on Wednesday, albeit it in Stockport County colours.

Powell hasn’t long returned from injury but he’s started the last two league games for Dave Challinor’s side. Overall, he’s played 13 times for the Hatters, chipping in with a goal and an assist.

A return may not have materialised in the summer but there’s no doubt that Powell’s time at the club is one that Wigan Athletic fans will look back on fondly for years to come.