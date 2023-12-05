Bristol City identify vital Oxford United man as winter transfer target

Bristol City boss Liam Manning is eyeing a raid on former club Oxford United for midfielder Cameron Brannagan, according to TEAMtalk.

Bristol City swooped on the Kassam Stadium to bring Manning in as their new manager last month. Oxford United have since named Des Buckingham as his replacement, but the exit was a big blow for the U’s.

The January window isn’t far away, and it is now claimed that Manning is eyeing a raid on his former club as he considers winter targets.

TEAMtalk reports that he wants to bring Oxford United’s midfield star Brannagan up to the Championship with him. Bristol City are poised to test the resolve of the League One side this winter as he continues to thrive in the third-tier.

Brannagan, 27, has four goals and five assists to his name in 19 games across all competitions this season. He’s among League One’s best midfielders and has now played over 250 times for Oxford since joining from Liverpool back in January 2018.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Ready for the step up

Brannagan’s abilities are no secret and he’s had higher league interest before. He’s remained loyal to Oxford United though and is now approaching six years on the books at the Kassam Stadium.

However, with former manager Manning looking at the possibility of bringing him to Bristol City, time will tell if Brannagan remains this time around. The Manchester-born midfielder has 45 goals and 25 assists to his name in 258 appearances for the club and will be crucial to the side’s promotion push this season.

Manning will be hoping January allows him to make a mark on the Robins squad in his first transfer window in charge. A move for Brannagan would help him do just that but time will tell if the rumoured interest develops into anything more concrete when the window rolls around.