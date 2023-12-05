7 points? Predicting the outcome of Matt Taylor’s first five games in charge of Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers made a long-awaited appointment of Joey Barton’s replacement last week, bringing in Matt Taylor as the new boss.

Bristol Rovers’ search for a permanent manager dragged on for some time but last week, Matt Taylor took the reins. It marks a swift return to the dugout for the boss, who only left Rotherham United last month.

The Gas currently sit 11th in the League One table, nine points off the play-offs. The hope will be that they can push towards the promotion picture, but Taylor endures a tough run of games to start his tenure.

With that said, we predict the outcome of the club’s first five League One games under new management…

Cheltenham Town (H)

This will be a trickier game than the table suggests. Cheltenham Town are 24th at the moment but they’ve been vastly improved under former Gas boss Darrell Clarke and will present a tough test this weekend.

However, it’s one Bristol Rovers can overcome to get Taylor’s reign off to a perfect start.

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 2-1 Cheltenham Town

Bolton Wanderers (A)

A trip to Bolton Wanderers will definitely be trickier. Ian Evatt’s side are 2nd in the table, and for good reason. They could condemn Taylor to a first league loss.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Blackpool (A)

Blackpool present yet another challenging game for Taylor and the Gas. Their form is pretty patchy though, so Rovers might be able to snatch a good point on the road.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth (H)

Current leaders Portsmouth have been almost faultless this season, losing just once. They’ve bounced back from that defeat well too, proving they’ve got the mentality to deal with setbacks in tough moments.

They could defeat Bristol Rovers if they’re on their game, but don’t count out another good draw for Taylor and co.

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic (H)

Charlton Athletic have struggled for consistency under Michael Appleton but find themselves in a similar situation to Rovers. That could make for a closely-matched game but it’s one the hosts should have their eyes on winning.

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 3-2 Charlton Athletic