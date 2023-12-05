3 strikers QPR and Bristol City should target instead of recently linked Fulham man

QPR and Bristol City were both linked with Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz over the weekend as they look for winter transfer targets.

QPR and Bristol City will both be in the market for a new striker this winter. The Championship pair will have their eyes on potential targets in the coming weeks and it has been claimed that Fulham man Muniz is on the radar.

After spending last season with Middlesbrough, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time back at Craven Cottage.

However, Muniz’s record in English football isn’t the most eye-catching, so the R’s and the Robins could be wise to consider other options. With that said, here’s three alternatives they should have in mind…

Callum Marshall – West Ham

At only 19, it could be a bold move but Marshall has been tearing it up for the Hammers’ U19s and could be ready for a shot on the senior stage. He’s tallied 18 goals in 11 games this season, including against senior League One sides Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy.

He could be a lively option up top for QPR or Bristol City. Marshall also operates as an attacking midfielder.

Elijah Adebayo – Luton Town

Adebayo has played in most games for Luton Town this season but his impact has been limited as he’s only really found action as a substitute. He’s a serious aerial presence and could become an influential player right away for QPR or Bristol City.

Tempting him away from Premier League football could be tough but even on loan, Adebayo could be a great target.

Mika Biereth – Motherwell (on loan from Arsenal)

Danish striker Biereth has caught the eye in youth football and is now impressing out on loan. The 20-year-old Arsenal loanee has five goals and two assists in nine games for Motherwell, catching the eye after returning from a knee injury.

After proving his abilities in Scotland, a shot in the Championship could be a great next step for him to take. QPR or Bristol City would be solid destinations.