3 out-of-work managers Swansea City must target after parting ways with Michael Duff

Swansea City have made the decision to part ways with manager Michael Duff, announcing his exit on Monday night.

Swansea City find themselves down in 18th in the Championship table, resulting in the decision to part ways with Duff. He endured a tough start to life in South Wales and while a four-game winning run looked to have things on track, a streak of five Championship games without a win has led to his exit.

The Swans now turn their attention to finding a replacement, one who can hopefully lead them back up the division.

With that said, here are three out-of-work managers Swansea City should consider appointing…

John Eustace

After his controversial exit from Birmingham City, Eustace should be in the frame for this job. He’d done a great job at St. Andrew’s before the Blues made the debatable decision to replace him with Wayne Rooney.

Eustace should definitely be a name under consideration and he could be a figure the Swansea City fans can really get behind.

Michael Beale

Beale will be determined to remind everyone just what a strong manager he can be after that tough Rangers stint. He really impressed in a brief spell with QPR before deciding to take up the Ibrox opportunity, which didn’t work out as hoped for all.

He’s another who should be in the thinking of those in power at the Swansea.com Stadium and would certainly be a realistic option.

Leam Richardson

It might not be the most attractive option, but Richardson did a grand job with Wigan Athletic during their financial struggles and is most certainly deserving of another shot in the dugout. It would be the biggest job of his career to date, but he cut a popular figure at the DW Stadium.

A move for Richardson could be a gamble but he’s a young coach who could really thrive if given the opportunity after working well in a tough environment with Wigan.