3 out-of-work managers Sunderland must consider after decision to sack Tony Mowbray

Sunderland are on the search for a new boss after announcing the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray late on Monday night.

Sunderland have endured a tough run of late but the Black Cats remain firmly in contention for the play-off spots. They’re 9th in the Championship table and three points off the top-six but decided to part ways with Mowbray on Monday.

The decision was met by surprise and now, the intrigue turns to just who will be brought in as his replacement.

Targeting an out-of-work boss will allow for a swift appointment. So, with that said, here are three out-of-work bosses Sunderland must eye…

Scott Parker

This would present a new challenge for Parker after a poor stint in Belgium with Club Brugge. His stints with Bournemouth and Fulham saw him deliver where promotion was expected but’s he’s certainly deserving of another shot in the dugout.

He’s got promotion pedigree and could be a strong contender to lead Sunderland back to the top-tier.

Didier Digard

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Black Cats target a young coach from abroad. If so, Didier Digard could be an intriguing option.

He spent time as a coach with OGC Nice before taking charge of the team on a caretaker basis. During that spell, they lost only five of 25 games and went on a run of 14 games without defeat, but he wasn’t given the job. Still out of a job, ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Digard could be one to consider.

Michael Beale

Last but not least is Michael Beale, who will be determined for success in his next post after leaving Rangers. He really caught the eye in his short spell in charge of Championship side QPR but ultimately, it didn’t work out for him at Ibrox.

The 43-year-old is a well-linked, highly-regarded coach and could be perfect for Sunderland’s young squad.