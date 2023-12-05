3 Eiran Cashin replacements Derby County should consider as PL, Championship interest ramps up

Derby County centre-back Eiran Cashin is attracting growing interest as the January transfer window moves closer and closer.

Derby County have seen Cashin draw plenty of interest before and it looks to be the case again as January nears.

A fresh report from TEAMtalk has said all of West Ham, Burnley and Sheffield United are keen alongside previous admirers Brighton, while Championship pair Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are mentioned too.

Amid these fresh claims, the Rams should have replacements on the shortlist. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Elkan Baggott – Ipswich Town

Baggott is a promising centre-back at Ipswich Town but his chances have been limited this season and he could definitely benefit from a loan move. It might not be a long-term option if Cashin leaves, but he’s definitely a capable defender at League One level.

The 19-time Indonesia international stands at 196cm tall and is still only 21.

Nelson Abbey – Reading

Perhaps ambitious for Derby County given his prevalent role with Reading but Abbey is out of contract in the summer and the Royals’ financial struggles could mean a deal is worth taking before potentially losing him on the cheap in the winter.

He’s already captained the team on a number of occasions and has quickly become a popular figure. Given his important role at the club, that could make it tough to tempt him away, but the financial situation at Reading could force their hand.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Sean Grehan – Crystal Palace

Like Cashin, Grehan is a promising Irish centre-back. He’s put in some good displays in Crystal Palace’s youth setup but first-team chances have eluded him, so a chance out on loan could work well for the 19-year-old.

Derby County could benefit from bringing in someone like Grehan temporarily if Cashin leaves before taking the summer to find a more long-term, permanent replacement.