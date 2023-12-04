‘Wow’, ‘Unreal’ – New Sheffield Wednesday favourite shares public message after landmark moment

Sheffield Wednesday starlet Bailey Cadamarteri has shared his delight after netting his first senior goal in the win over Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday secured a big win at the weekend, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Hillsborough. It marked the second win of Danny Rohl’s tenure and rounded off a great week for the Owls after drawing with Leicester City.

Wednesday remain at the bottom of the table but it could prove to be a valuable victory in the fight to survive. Emerging striker Cadamarteri well and truly announced himself on the senior stage too, firing home from close range to put the Owls ahead with his first senior goal.

The 18-year-old has been tipped for a bright future for some time and after Rohl turned to him for some inspiration up top, his performances are proving why.

After his maiden senior goal and the big win, the Sheffield Wednesday starlet shared his delight on X. He admitted he’s never had a feeling like it, thanking the Hillsborough faithful for their ‘unreal’ support on the day:

Wow never had a feeling like it A start✅

A goal✅

A win✅

Happy fans✅

Ground was rocking✅ Even my dad @Dannycadz said well done 😳 I must have done ok 🤣 Although he dad say I should have had 2 🤪@swfc Fans were unreal 🤜🏾🤛🏼 We go again against Stoke WAWAW 🦉 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/P9CZeGmD5h — Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri (@Baileycadz) December 3, 2023

Rohl’s new star?

The future looks bright for Cadamarteri and hopefully, that will be just the first of many goals he scores for Sheffield Wednesday. Amid plenty of misfiring strikers, it was a bold move for Rohl to select such a young player, but his bright displays have proven the decision to be a justified one.

Hopefully, Wednesday can take the momentum from last week and start to put a run together to lift themselves up the Championship. It’s been a dismal season to date and results haven’t greatly improved under Rohl, but there’s no secret that he’s a popular figure at Hillsborough and a really promising coach.

Cadamarteri will be hoping to add to his account against Stoke City this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday look to beat Alex Neil’s struggling Potters.