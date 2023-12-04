‘We made two offers’ – Update emerges on future of rumoured Cardiff City target

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has revealed in an interview with Turkish publication Haber61 that Cardiff City-linked midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas has refused two contract offers from the club.

Cardiff City have been linked with a move for the 30-year-old midfielder consistently over the past few months, and given the player is out of contract at the end of the season, current club Trabzonspor may be looking to cash in so as to not lose the player for free in the summer.

It is widely reported that the Bluebirds are interested in either of those two options, and it is likely they will persist with their pursuit given Erol Bulut worked with Bakasetas during his tenure at Alanyaspor, and the Bluebirds boss is keen for a reunion.

Although Bulut’s recent comments to Wales Online that the player’s wage demands might be slightly too high, Trabzonspor president Dogan revealed the player has refused two new contract offers from the club.

“We made two offers to him. It is true that the player did not respond positively to them,” he told Haber61 (translated by Wales Online), “Bakasetas is a player we like. But Trabzonspor ‘s interests are important.”

Good news for Cardiff?

The recent update that Bakasetas has refused two new contract offers suggests he may look to move away from Trabzonspor shortly if the opportunity arises. With the player’s contract expiring at the end of this season, it is likely a player of his quality and experience will not be short of offers.

It is good news in that Cardiff City may consider that their chances of signing the player have been improved by this news, however, Bulut’s previous comments about the players wage demands are only backed up further given he is turning down seemingly improved terms at Trabzonspor.

It looks increasingly likely he will depart his current side, but whether he turns out in the colours of Cardiff City by the end of January or at the start of next season or at all remains to be seen.