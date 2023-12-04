Update emerges on Charlton Athletic star’s future amid Chelsea, Brentford interest

Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn’s injury is likely to shelve potential transfer until next summer, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Charlton Athletic have seen striker Leaburn draw interest from elsewhere amid his eye-catching breakthrough at The Valley. He became a first-team regular last season and has most recently been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Brentford.

It comes amid a return of seven goals and three assists in 18 games across all competitions this season. However, Leaburn is facing a spell on the sidelines after being forced to undergo hamstring surgery, keeping him out until late in the campaign.

Now, reporter Witcoop has said on X that any potential winter move for the Addicks starlet has been put on hold.

He states the injury has seen interest shelved with Brentford among those eyeing a January deal. Now though, it seems he may have to wait until next summer if he wants to make a big move from Charlton Athletic and up the leagues.

Charlton forward Miles Leaburn will be out until April following hamstring surgery. Leaburn was attracting plenty of interest with Brentford among the clubs keen on striking a January deal for the teen. But any move set to be put on hold until next summer. #cafc #BrentfordFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 3, 2023

A move on hold

Leaburn looks destined for a move up from League One at some point in the future but with this injury casting him to the sidelines, he’ll have to wait a little longer to get his chance to do so. It makes sense too, as recruiting a player sidelined for the foreseeable means he won’t be able to have any immediate impact at his next home.

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to land a good fee for Leaburn, who is under contract until 2025.

He’s already proven he can be a dangerous presence in the senior game, and he’s only just turned 20. Leaburn has 20 goals and six assists in 58 games for the Addicks’ first-team and offers a strong option at the top of the pitch, standing at 196cm tall.