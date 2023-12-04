The 7 Derby County transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising in January

Derby County are in the fight for promotion from League One again and the January transfer window will be key to their hopes.

Derby County sit 6th in the League One table after an impressive upturn in form. They’ve won four consecutive third-tier games to strengthen their grip on a top-six spot but plenty of the campaign remains.

The Rams will have a keen eye on the January window as a chance to freshen up the ranks, but some key players could leave too. Plenty of rumours have emerged, so here, we look at every Derby County transfer rumour from the past month or so and assess the likelihood of each one coming to fruition…

Eiran Cashin

Reports said that Derby County are likely to offer star centre-back Cashin a new deal amid expected January interest. Brighton tried to strike a summer deal, but it was to no avail.

How likely is this one?

It feels like Cashin could go if the price is right. He’s a top defensive prospect and if an opportunity to make a big move up the leagues comes along, the Rams might not stand in his way.

Ben Krauhaus

A link with Bromley star Krauhaus emerged from TEAMtalk over the weekend, with Derby among a host of Championship and League One sides in showing an interest in the midfielder.

How likely is this one?

Krauhaus has caught the eye in the National League and at only 19, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he earned an EFL move. His deal is up next summer too, so it could be a chance for Bromley to cash in, though time will tell if Derby County’s apparent interest is firmed up.

Tyreece John-Jules

It was recently suggested that John-Jules could return to parent club Arsenal when the January window comes around.

How likely is this one?

John-Jules’ time at Pride Park has been disrupted by injury but the 22-year-old recently netted his first goal in the Port Vale win. If he can stay fit, he could still have a part to play with Paul Warne’s side.

CJ Hamilton

Derby County, QPR and Huddersfield Town were all linked with Blackpool winger Hamilton in November. His deal is up in 2024.

How likely is this one?

Hamilton has a key role to play with Blackpool, so you would think they won’t want to let him move to a League One rival. The Rams may look for a winger this winter and Hamilton would be a solid signing, but it could be a tough deal to strike.

Max Bird

Like the earlier mentioned Cashin, Max Bird had summer interest and remains on Hull City’s radar ahead of January too. For that reason, Derby are eyeing a new contract agreement with him.

How likely is this one?

It seems highly likely that Bird moves on in 2024, be it in January for a transfer fee or for nothing when his deal expires in 2024. If he does move at the end of his contract, Derby will be entitled to a compensation fee.

Adam Murphy

Along with Southampton and Manchester City, the League One promotion hopefuls are said to have scouted St. Pat’s prospect Murphy.

How likely is this one?

Derby County are no strangers to a swoop for a promising young player but given the other interest in Murphy, it could be tough to get a deal done if they wish to firm up their initial interest.

Cruz Allen

Last but not least, Rams prospect Cruz Allen is claimed to be on the radars of Premier League sides Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelsea. He’s caught the eye in the academy and could earn a move to a top club.

How likely is this one?

Derby County have seen plenty of bright prospects make high-profile moves to top clubs. They might be hopeful of keeping Allen, but he wouldn’t be the first to be prized away from the Rams.